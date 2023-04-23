Wichita police issue alert about fake TikTok account

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department put out an alert on Saturday warning people about fake TikTok page.

“Wichita! It’s been brought to our attention that a FAKE Wichita Police Department Tik Tok page was created. We want to inform you that this is NOT us and we have reported this page to Tik Tok,” said the police department.

WPD said it’s working on determining who created the page and hope to have it taken down soon.

