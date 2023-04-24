1 dead, 1 critically injured after car crashes into gas pump at Derby QT

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead, another critically injured after a vehicle hit a gas pump at a Derby QuikTrip. A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the area of the gas pumps.

The city advises people to avoid K-15 and Meadowlark Road.

