1 dead, 1 critically injured after car crashes into gas pump at Derby QT
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead, another critically injured after a vehicle hit a gas pump at a Derby QuikTrip. A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the area of the gas pumps.
The city advises people to avoid K-15 and Meadowlark Road.
