Crime Stoppers of Wichita seek help identifiying shoplifters

The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying two women accused of stealing...
The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying two women accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from Ulta on East Kellogg.(Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty on East Kellogg on March 12.

This isn’t the first time the store has dealt with a major theft. In January, police shared the photo of a man who they said had stolen from the store on multiple occasions, resulting in a loss of nearly $17,000.

Earlier this month, Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter and Derby Police Chier Robert Lee discussed the rise in thefts in and around Wichita, especially when it comes to shoplifting.

If you recognize either of these individuals pictured above, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or download the free P3 app to submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500!

