DID YOU SEE IT? Kansans capture glimpse of Northern Lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans captured another glimpse of the Northern Lights Sunday night.

The phenomenon was visible as far as Kechi, Kan. That’s where Betty Horn said she captured the Aurora borealis on her iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Further north in Ellis, Christopher Schmidt took a time-lapse of the lights.

The Northern Lights are the result of geomagnetic storms, or solar flares interacting with the atmosphere. The stronger the storm the further south the lights are visible. Sunday’s storm was rated strong to severe, or G-3 to G-4.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com