DID YOU SEE IT? Kansans capture glimpse of Northern Lights

Kansans captured a glimpse of the Aurora borealis/Northern Lights Sunday night, made visible by...
Kansans captured a glimpse of the Aurora borealis/Northern Lights Sunday night, made visible by strong to severe geomagnetic storms.(Christopher Schmidt | Christopher Schmidt)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans captured another glimpse of the Northern Lights Sunday night.

The phenomenon was visible as far as Kechi, Kan. That’s where Betty Horn said she captured the Aurora borealis on her iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Further north in Ellis, Christopher Schmidt took a time-lapse of the lights.

The Northern Lights are the result of geomagnetic storms, or solar flares interacting with the atmosphere. The stronger the storm the further south the lights are visible. Sunday’s storm was rated strong to severe, or G-3 to G-4.

