Donations still accepted toward relief effort approaching 1 year since Andover tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday marks one year since the EF-3 tornado tore through portions of Butler and Sedgwick counties, slamming the city of Andover.

The City of Andover shared a video showing a destructive tornado as it formed in southern Sedgwick County and moved into town Friday evening.

As rebuilding continues, the United Way of the Plains is still accepting donations with 100% of proceeds going to help tornado survivors. Those interested in donating can do so through www.unitedwayplains.org/disaster-relief-fund.

There are also still funds available for people affected by the tornado.

“If you or someone you know was affected by the tornado, we encourage you to call 2-1-1,” said Andover Mayor Ronnie Price. “There are still funds to be awarded to those affected, no matter how small of damage.”

On the recovery front, reconstruction on parts of the heavily impacted Andover YMCA is near completion. Plans call for the facility’s water park to be open to the public on May 27.

When YMCA members eventually get to walk inside the larger facility, a new family-friendly addition, a “Lucky Climber,” will replace the rock climbing wall that was damaged.

“It’s customized, 44 feet high, going to take up the whole cylinder for kids to play. “It’s really aesthetically pleasing. I think the community is going to love it,” Greater Wichita YMCA President and CEO Ronn McMahon said.

To get the facility back to where it is approaching a year since the tornado, McMahon credits contractors and architects for re-imagining the YMCA for the future.

“Set it up for the next 10, 15, 20 years to make sure it’s the state-of-the-art YMCA that it was before, and now it’s going to be a little bit of an upgrade,” he said.

