By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get set to get wet. A slow-moving storm system will arrive later today and last, off-and-on through Wednesday. Waves of rain are likely across all of Kansas bringing much needed moisture to the state.

Southern Kansas should see the heaviest rainfall with 1-3″ expected, while areas farther north (of I-70) get up to an inch of rain. While some thunder is possible from time-to-time, severe weather is not expected, and spreading the rainfall out over several days will allow the soil to soak-up most/all the moisture.

Clouds will keep temperatures on the cool side this week. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s will mostly top-out in the 50s during the afternoon, and that is 10 to 20 degrees below normal for late April.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain showers; mainly this afternoon. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 65.

Tonight: Evening showers, otherwise cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; rain likely. Wind: E 10-15. High: 54.

Wed: Low: 47. High: 53. Cloudy; rain chances continue.

Thu: Low: 44. High: 65. Mostly cloudy.

Fri: Low: 44. High: 60. Mostly cloudy, breezy; chance of rain.

Sat: Low: 39. High: 62. Partly cloudy, continued breezy.

Sun: Low: 38. High: 67. Mostly sunny.

