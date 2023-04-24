Gov. Kelly announces veto of flat tax rate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly visited Elmont Elementary School in Topeka on Monday to announce her veto of House Substitute for Senate Bill 169. The governor said the bill, which would overhaul the state’s tax structure to establish a flat tax rate, would cost the state $1.3 billion over the next three years and put public education funding at risk. Kelly also announced her proposal to spend the one-time budget surplus on a tax rebate of $450 for individuals and $900 for married taxpayers filing jointly.

“Our public schools were one of the biggest victims in the legislature’s last tax experiment and are one of the many services that would take a hit should this bill become law,” Kelly said. “In my first term, I made a commitment to getting our state back on track. I’m proud of how far we have come, but we can’t risk turning back now. I’m calling on legislators to put this one-time surplus back in the hands of taxpayers -- without risking our ability to continue fully funding schools and investing in roads, bridges, and essential services.”

Included in H Sub SB 169 is a 5.15 percent flat income tax – or a single tax rate applied to all taxpayers. Kelly said middle-class taxpayers would see less than $100 in annual savings from the flat tax, but it would cost Kansans their public schools. She said legislators are proposing cutting money from public schools in this year’s K-12 Education budget in order to pay for this tax cut.

Kelly said her proposal for a one-time tax rebate provides relief to all Kansas resident taxpayers without exorbitant costs or putting funds for public schools in danger.

