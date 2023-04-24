Man sentenced to life in prison for baby’s abuse, death

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - A former corrections officer with the El Dorado Correctional Facility was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

In January, a jury found Kaleb Hogan guilty of child abuse and first-degree murder in the death of his three-month-old son, Malykai.

The Butler County Attorney’s Office confirmed Hogan was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole until he has served 25 years.

The Butler County Times Gazette reports that on March 23, 2021, Malykai was found unresponsive, inside a residence in Augusta. He was revived and taken to a hospital in Wichita where he died three days later.

