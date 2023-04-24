One in critical condition following motorcycle crash
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is in critical condition after crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in north Wichita.
Sedgwick County dispatch said officers responded to an injury crash at N. Womer St. & N. Amidon Ave. around 8:38 p.m.
12 News has a crew on scene to gather more details.
