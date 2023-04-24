‘Parent’s Bill of Rights,’ expanded work requirements among four vetoes by Gov. Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed four more bills.

Following her veto of the tax package Monday morning, Governor Laura Kelly vetoed House Bills 2094, 2236, 2325, and 2350.

Governor Kelly said Kansas residents need relief, regarding her veto of House Bill 2094.

“Leaders from both parties should be looking for ways to help people afford the basics, not burdening our hardworking Kansans who are just trying to get by.

“With inflation causing the prices of goods and services to skyrocket, Kansans need relief, not further barriers.

“Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto House Bill 2094.”

Speaker Dan Hawkins (R-Wichita) said he’s disappointed, but not surprised with the veto.

“Workforce development is one of the biggest issues facing our state and one solution is getting more able-bodied Kansans back on their feet and into a job that can give them the tools they need to succeed. HB 2094 extends to age 59, the requirement that able-bodied Kansas workers without dependents are to work at least 30 hours per week or participate in a mandatory employment training program in order to receive welfare benefits. There are plenty of jobs available and if someone is able bodied they should either be working or receiving the necessary training to fill one of these open jobs. It’s disappointing, but not surprising, that Governor Kelly would veto this commonsense legislation that will help working age Kansans rejoin the workforce and rebuild their lives.”

Governor Kelly said it’s best for parents and teachers to work together, regarding her veto of House Bill 2236:

“Parents and teachers across Kansas want the same thing – for our kids to get the best education possible. This bill distracts from that goal, inserting partisan politics into the classroom at the expense of our students, parents, and teachers.”

“The best thing we can do for our students is work together to continue fully funding public education and ensure they have the resources and support to succeed. We can’t do that if we are forced to spend millions of dollars on expensive lawsuits.

“Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto House Bill 2236.”

Hawkins said Governor Kelly’s veto of House Bill 2236 is saddening.

“It’s sad to see that with this veto, Governor Kelly has once again sided against parents and their right to direct their own children’s education, upbringing and moral or religious training,” Hawkins said. “By now, most everyone has heard stories of community activists who seek to diminish these rights and that’s why House Republicans plan to stand firmly with Kansas families to overturn this veto because parents are the ultimate authority when it comes to their children.”

Governor Kelly’s said House Bill 2325 is misleading.

“In August, Kansans voted against politicians in Topeka placing extreme restrictions on a woman’s freedom to make her own personal health care decisions.

“This bill goes against the will of the voters by depriving women of access to their constitutional right. It is also misleading. The truth is, no taxpayer dollars go to the Health Care Stabilization Fund.

“Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto House Bill 2325.”

Hawkins said 2325 veto displays Governor Kelly’s veer to the left.

“By law, Kansas taxpayer dollars cannot be used to support abortion, but unfortunately with this veto, Governor Kelly has shown she supports the loophole that allows abortion providers to purchase insurance from the state’s Health Care Stabilization Fund. Data has proven time and again that Kansans strongly oppose tax payer support for abortion. Governor Kelly continues to ignore her campaign vow to govern from the middle of the road, instead veering several lanes to the far left.”

Governor Kelly believes House Bill 2350 was rushed.

“House Bill 2350 is the product of a rushed process. I agree immigration issues need to be addressed, but this bill will have unintended consequences, from decimating our agriculture workforce to allowing the state to encroach into Kansans’ personal lives.

“You just have to look at basic examples: If a good Samaritan gives his or her fellow Kansan a ride to work and receives gas money in exchange – or if a paramedic, while on duty, transports someone to the emergency room – they could be subject to level-five felonies. That overcriminalization is unnecessary and shows that lawmakers haven’t considered the full impact of this bill.

“Kansans deserve considered, comprehensive legislation when it comes to immigration – not bills with sweeping language that would hurt law-abiding Kansas citizens and open the state up to expensive lawsuits.

“Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto House Bill 2350.”

House Democratic Leader Vic Miller supports Governor Kelly’s decision on HB 2350.

“Governor Kelly’s veto of HB 2350 is good policy making. The bill was overly broad, incredibly vague, and put a target on the backs of people of color,” Miller said. “It’s clear the intent of this bill wasn’t actually to curtail crime; human smuggling is already illegal and HB 2350 is entirely unnecessary. Should this come up for an override vote, I’ll be voting to sustain Governor Kelly’s veto.”

Rep. Hawkins said Governor Kelly has sided against law.

“Kansas currently has no statute that allows law enforcement to criminally charge individuals caught smuggling persons within our state. By vetoing the bill that creates the crime of human smuggling and aggravated human smuggling, Governor Kelly has sided against law and order and put radical politics above the safety and human rights of victims caught in the vicious world of human smuggling which often leads to forced labor and sexual exploitation. House Republicans stand with the Attorney General’s office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police, and Kansas Sheriffs Association in support of this legislation and will make every effort to override this veto to protect the victims of human smuggling.”

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson said Kelly is walking a partisan path, in a statement regarding all four vetoes.

“Between individual bills and the line items in the budget, the governor has used her veto pen over 20 times. In this latest round, she refused to enact modest work requirements to reduce dependency on government, ensure parents have the right to direct the education of their own children, and even make human smuggling illegal. As Joe Biden prepares to launch his re-election bid, it is apparent that the governor seems to be following in his footsteps by doing whatever the radical left asks of her, rather than honoring her pledge to meet us in the middle.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.