Soaking rains for most, but not all

Amounts will be heaviest across southwest Kansas
Amounts of 1-2" look likely for southwest and parts of south central Kansas.
Amounts of 1-2" look likely for southwest and parts of south central Kansas.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The chance for rain will be in Kansas through Wednesday night, and when it’s all over, heaviest totals will be in southwest and parts of south central Kansas. There has been a slight shift back to the southwest with the forecast rainfall, which means most of northern Kansas will see lower totals through Wednesday night.

Cool temperatures will remain throughout the forecast this week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 40s and 50s for most of the state, and chance for rain will dramatically increase for the afternoon and evening. The wind will be out of the east or southeast, but should be under 20 mph.

More rain is in the forecast Tuesday night and Wednesday, especially for areas along and south of I-70. When it begins to wind down late Wednesday night, southwest Kansas should easily have over an inch, but farther north (north of I-70), the amounts will be under .50″. The Wichita area could be close to one inch, with slightly higher amounts west of the city.

Late in the week, another fast moving system will drop in from the northern Plains. Scattered rain will return Thursday night and Friday, with much of the state expect to get light amounts, generally under .50″.

Cooler than average weather will persist into late week and next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy; scattered showers. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; rain likely in the afternoon. Wind: E/SE 10-20; gusty. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Rain likely in the evening. Cloudy. Wind: E 10-20. Low: 47.

Wed: High: 53 Cloudy; rain likely in the afternoon.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 44 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 46 Mainly cloudy; afternoon and evening showers. Breezy.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 40 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 39 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Two people in custody following high-speed chase through multiple counties Sunday
A police chase ended at Eisenhower National Airport Saturday night.
Police chase leads to brief lockdown at Eisenhower National Airport
One person is in critical condition following a motorcycle and vehicle crash.
One in critical condition following motorcycle crash
Kansas' oldest living person turns 112-years-old Saturday.
Oldest living Kansan celebrates her 112th birthday
police lights
Newton police and WPD bomb squad respond after finding explosive device

Latest News

what's next
Get set to get wet
Forecast rainfall Monday through Wednesday.
Rain chance Monday through Wednesday
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Cool Sunday, rainy days ahead
Concerns are highest for central and northern Kansas.
Frost/freeze potential continues through Sunday morning