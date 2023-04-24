Soaking rains for most, but not all

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The chance for rain will be in Kansas through Wednesday night, and when it’s all over, heaviest totals will be in southwest and parts of south central Kansas. There has been a slight shift back to the southwest with the forecast rainfall, which means most of northern Kansas will see lower totals through Wednesday night.

Cool temperatures will remain throughout the forecast this week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 40s and 50s for most of the state, and chance for rain will dramatically increase for the afternoon and evening. The wind will be out of the east or southeast, but should be under 20 mph.

More rain is in the forecast Tuesday night and Wednesday, especially for areas along and south of I-70. When it begins to wind down late Wednesday night, southwest Kansas should easily have over an inch, but farther north (north of I-70), the amounts will be under .50″. The Wichita area could be close to one inch, with slightly higher amounts west of the city.

Late in the week, another fast moving system will drop in from the northern Plains. Scattered rain will return Thursday night and Friday, with much of the state expect to get light amounts, generally under .50″.

Cooler than average weather will persist into late week and next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy; scattered showers. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; rain likely in the afternoon. Wind: E/SE 10-20; gusty. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Rain likely in the evening. Cloudy. Wind: E 10-20. Low: 47.

Wed: High: 53 Cloudy; rain likely in the afternoon.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 44 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 46 Mainly cloudy; afternoon and evening showers. Breezy.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 40 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 39 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

