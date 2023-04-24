Wabaunsee Co. Undersheriff steers wrong way-driver off I-70

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of an Undersheriff attempting to guide a wrong-way driver off of I-70 before opening the car door himself and directing her off the road.

The video was marked March 1, 2023 and purportedly shows a wrong-way vehicle driving toward oncoming traffic before it stops suddenly on a bridge. Commands are given by Undersheriff Eric Kirsch but initially ignored as oncoming cars nearly strike the vehicle and the sheriff cruiser.

Kirsch exits his car to guide the vehicle and its driver off the highway. The driver, who appeared confused on body cam footage, was briefly detained before being taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No one was injured.

