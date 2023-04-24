Weeks after closure, 100-year-old bridge collapses in Ellis

ELLIS, Kan. (KWCH) - A bridge, over 100 years old, collapsed into a local creek in the city of Ellis on Sunday.

The bridge originally allowed for driving traffic until the mid-1980s when it turned into a walking bridge up.

“There’s a lot of sentimental value in this bridge,” said John Leiker with Ellis Public Works. “Wow! We got here at the right time I’d say didn’t we.”

Another portion of the bridge collapsed while 12 News’ Austin Morton was talking to Leiker.

He said last month, Ellis Public Works noticed the bridge was deteriorating even further and closed it off to everyone.

Those who live near the bridge said it holds a lot of sentimental value.

“I have a few friends that live over on the west side, that went to school every day on this bridge, you know and it’s no longer there,” said Gene Gile, who lives near the bridge.

The city is waiting on bids from contractors to figure out how much it will cost to demolish the rest of the old bridge.

Once that’s complete, the city will look for grants to build a new bridge.

