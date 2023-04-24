Adler’s Shutout Powers Shockers to Sweep

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Grant Adler delivered the second complete game shutout for Wichita State in the last two days, lifting the Shockers to an 8-0 win over #7-ranked East Carolina on Sunday afternoon at Eck Stadium.

The three-game sweep is Wichita State’s first of a ranked team at home since the 1991 season against #10 Creighton, and the first sweep of any kind against a ranked foe since 2006 at #21 Long Beach State.

Adler (4-2) matched Payton Tolle’s effort from Saturday, blanking the Pirates on just three hits. The right-hander struck out five and walked two, throwing 122 pitches in the complete game effort. The Pirates (29-11, 7-5) did not get a runner to third base in the game, and had just one inning with multiple baserunners against Adler. Their best threat came in the seventh via a leadoff single and two-out walk, but Adler retired Cam Clonch on a ground out to second to stymie the scoring chance.

17 of the 27 outs Adler recorded came on ground balls.

East Carolina starter Josh Grosz (4-1) matched Adler through the first four innings, but Wichita State (24-15, 8-4) broke through with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Singles from Kyte McDonald and Sawyre Thornhill, followed by a walk to Jack Little, loaded the bases with nobody out. After a strikeout, Brock Rodden and Garrett Pennington earned back-to-back walks to force in runs, giving Wichita State a 2-0 lead. The Pirates went to the bullpen, and Payton Tolle greeted new arm Garrett Saylor by slamming a two-run double to center for a 4-0 advantage. David Herring capped the inning with a run-scoring single of his own, stretching the WSU margin to 5-0.

The Shockers tacked on three more against the Pirates bullpen in the sixth, getting RBI singles from Pennington and Tolle before Herring sliced a run-scoring double down the line in left to knock in the final run of the day.

Adler set the side down in order in the ninth to complete the sweep.

Wichita State is back in action on Tuesday night at Oklahoma State. First pitch from Stillwater is scheduled for 6:00 pm.

