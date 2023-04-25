1 dead in west Wichita shooting; details scarce

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead following a shooting near Walker and Edwards in west Wichita late Monday.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m.

There is no word on whether anyone is in custody.

Police and emergency crews were on the scene for several hours overnight but have since left the area.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com