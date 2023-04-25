1 dead in west Wichita shooting; details scarce

Deadly shooting graphic
Deadly shooting graphic(Pixabay)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead following a shooting near Walker and Edwards in west Wichita late Monday.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m.

There is no word on whether anyone is in custody.

Police and emergency crews were on the scene for several hours overnight but have since left the area.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

QT fire in Derby, Kansas
Child dead, woman critically injured after crash at Derby QT gas pump
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Two people in custody following high-speed chase through multiple counties Sunday
One person is in critical condition following a motorcycle and vehicle crash.
One in critical condition following motorcycle crash
Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
Amounts of 1-2" look likely for southwest and parts of south central Kansas.
Soaking rains for most, but not all

Latest News

Almost a year later, the rebuilding of Andover continues.
Andover family who sheltered during tornado remember harrowing night
Almost a year later, the rebuilding of Andover continues.
Family remembers night of Andover tornado
House fire in Valley Center.
Early-morning fire destroys home in Valley Center
Cheney baseball upkeeps field
Cheney baseball embraces opportunity, bands together to maintain facilities