AfterShocks return to TBT, plan set for 2013 Final Four team reunion

Jul 18, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during a game between the Aftershocks and Omaha Blue Crew...
Jul 18, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during a game between the Aftershocks and Omaha Blue Crew ©KellyRoss(©KellyRoss | KWCH12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Basketball Tournament (TBT) will return to Koch Arena this summer, and with it, the AfterShocks.

It’s Wichita’s fourth time serving as regional host, making it the longest-running location in the TBT history of 10 years.

Conner Frankamp, Darral Willis, Samajae Jones and Markis McDuffie are among the first four commitments to the team made up of former Wichita State men’s basketball players.

Bigger than another season of AfterShocks play may be the return of the 2013 Final Four team.

Armchair Strategies, a Wichita State NIL Collection, is organizing the reunion set to take place on July 22, according to former Shocker and 2013 Final Four team member, Ron Baker. The event will be open to the public, and invitations have been extended to staff members, players and coaches - including Gregg Marshall.

