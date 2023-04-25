Andover family who sheltered during tornado remember harrowing night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Since an EF3 tornado devastated parts of Andover and Sedgwick County last April, many who took cover that night are still coping with losing their homes and possessions.

Almost a year later, the rebuilding of Andover continues. Tam Tram, who took cover with his family last April 29, still reflects on that day.

“We were like hunkered down for a minute then we realized, ‘What if we lose electricity? We need to get some flashlights,’” Tram said.

And after only a few steps upstairs, it was back to the basement as the tornado approached.

“The tornado is coming this way,” Tram said. “I see it, and I was line ‘Nope, I’m not going upstairs.’ I went back down and said, ‘It’s coming, babe.’”

After the tornado passed, the Trams came out of their basement and saw nothing but blue sky.

“I saw blue sky from my downstairs up and I took a picture,” Tram said. “That was just it, yep, it’s done. I didn’t have to say anything, I was like, yup, we got hit.”

Then the recovery process -- a process that didn’t seem real.

“As you’re dislocated from your house, there’s been moving four different times, so it’s been a process,” Tram said. “I would tell you it’s been surreal, because going through that they’re like, hey, what do you need. Well you just don’t know, (you’re) going at it one day at a time.”

Or nearly 365 days. The Trams will soon move into their house that was almost leveled, something they say wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.

“It’s been a process, but we’ve had a good support system as well as a community,” Tram said. “The community came together.”

