Cheney baseball embraces opportunity, bands together to maintain facilities

If you’ve made it out to a high school baseball game, you’ve probably noticed (or not) that when the field is prepared, it’s more common than not that it is the coaching staff working to keep it maintained. But at Cheney High School, they do things a bit differently.

As the Cheney Cardinals’ baseball team looks to accomplish its’ goals this season, there’s one thing that Head Coach Mike Quick is adamant about that is outside of play.

“If you get a bad hop, that’s on you,” Quick said. “Take care of it, make it nice, make your playing surface nice. That’s what we try to do.”

While it’s not completely uncommon for players to help maintain their field after practice or games, it is quite uncommon to see players doing it during a time that most normally relax. It’s even more uncommon to see every player on the roster with a rake or broom in their hands, preparing the field, when they have another game in less than fifteen minutes.

“I’ve never seen it before,” said Cheney junior Jack Gregory. “When I first got here I was like, ‘Are you crazy? Why are we doing the work in the middle [of our games?]’”

“You’ve got to be proud of what you play on,” Quick said. “You have to take care of your business, and take care of your field.”

All the extra work may be a task for some of the players to stay later to achieve, but it not only gives them a sense of responsibility, it also gives them a sense of appreciation for their work, said Quick.

“This field really does [mean a lot], just being out here with all the guys every day . . . it means a lot to me. I love being out here with them.”

But the extra work is not to just keep the field in good condition, they have quite the reason behind the hard work. Seven years ago, there wasn’t a baseball program at Cheney High School. Now that the team is here, Quick has made it an emphasis to take care of their things so it doesn’t go away anytime soon.

“We have this complex. We got it here, so we want to take care of it. We take a lot of pride in what we have here,” said Quick. “Without it, there’s a lot of us that might not be here.”

