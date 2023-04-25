Early-morning fire destroys home in Valley Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A house fire in the 3 o’clock hour Tuesday morning destroyed a Wichita home.

No one was injured in the fire. The woman who lived in the house on Glenda escaped the home once she noticed fire, and her dog was rescued by firefighters.

“She did have a dog that was evacuated by the crews and was revived,” Div. Chief Tony Tracy of Sedgwick County Fire said. “We used the K-9 oxygen mask that (was) provided, so we had a bit of a feel-good story there.”

Fire investigators are working to determine a cause and believe the home is a total loss.

