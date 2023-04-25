GoFundMe established to help family of girl killed in crash at Derby QuikTrip

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fundraising effort is underway to help support the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her injuries in a Monday evening crash and fire at a QuikTrip in Derby. In the crash reported about 5:30 p.m. at the gas station near K-15 and Meadowlark Road, Derby police said a vehicle traveling on Meadowlark left the street and, for an unknown reason, careened into the QuikTrip parking lot where it hit a vehicle parked at a gas pump. The collision knocked over the gas pump, causing an explosion.

A GoFundMe page established to help the girl’s family identified the woman seriously injured in the crash as the child’s mother. The page identifies the girl’s father as Brandon Ivy, a man who “has been very active in the boxing world and at Villa Boxing over the years , helping kids from the neighborhood.”

“He’s a good friend, great dad and Harper was his whole world,” the page description said, identifying the 3-year-old.

As of 11 p.m. Monday, more than 100 people had contributed to the fundraiser with donations approaching $5,000.

