Have the umbrella handy... Soaking rains move in today

Rain will be moderate to heavy at times
Rainfall forecast today - Wednesday night
Rainfall forecast today - Wednesday night(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says some of us saw rain on Monday, but most did not. However, that changes today as a stronger piece of energy moves across Kansas with widespread, heavier rainfall. The best bet to get wet will be during the afternoon and evening.

The rain may taper-off some tonight, but another wave of moisture is likely on Wednesday. Nothing heavy nor severe is expected today and tomorrow, but rolling thunder is likely from time to time.

Southern Kansas, mainly along and south of highway 400 should see the heaviest rainfall with 1-2″ expected, while areas farther north (of I-70) get up to a quarter of an inch of rain. In between I-70 and highway 400, expect between half an inch and one inch of rainfall through tomorrow.

Clouds will keep temperatures cooler than normal today and Wednesday. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s will mostly top-out in the 50s during the afternoon, and that is 10 to 20 degrees below normal for late April.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy with rain, especially in the afternoon. Wind: SE/E 10-15. High: 54.

Tonight: Evening rain, then showers overnight. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy; rain likely. Wind: E 10-20; gusty. High: 53.

Thu: Low: 44. High: 65. Mostly cloudy.

Fri: Low: 45. High: 60. Mostly cloudy, breezy; chance of rain.

Sat: Low: 40. High: 62. Decreasing clouds, continued breezy.

Sun: Low: 39. High: 67. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 42. High: 73. Mostly sunny, milder.

