Man killed in head-on crash in Dickinson County

Apr. 25, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - K-15 remained closed as of noon Tuesday after a morning crash in Dickinson County that killed a 43-year-old Abilene man.

Eric Skilling was driving north on K-15 at near mile marker 156 when he crossed the center line at a slight bend in the roadway, striking a commercial vehicle head on.

Skilling was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation but was not seriously injured.

