Man killed in head-on crash in Dickinson County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - K-15 remained closed as of noon Tuesday after a morning crash in Dickinson County that killed a 43-year-old Abilene man.

Eric Skilling was driving north on K-15 at near mile marker 156 when he crossed the center line at a slight bend in the roadway, striking a commercial vehicle head on.

Skilling was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation but was not seriously injured.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com