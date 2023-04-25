More rain still to come, but not likely for northern Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much needed rain continues for Kansas into the night and throughout the day on Wednesday, but it won’t be statewide. Best chances will be favored over southern Kansas throughout the morning and into the afternoon. We still expect to see some amounts over an inch for the southwest and parts of south central Kansas.

Temperatures will remain cooler than average for late April. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s where the clouds are thickest and rain is falling. Farther north away from the rain and clouds, highs should get back above 60. Winds will be coming out of the east or northeast throughout the day.

Rain continues for southern Kansas into Wednesday night before tapering off early Thursday in south central Kansas. It will probably end up being one of the warmest days of the week when much of the state gets back above 60. Some sunshine returns for Thursday afternoon too. Winds will be light.

As another system tracks through the region early Friday, a few showers may pop up, but amounts will be very light. In most cases, it will be well under .25″

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening showers, then cloudy after midnight. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with rain likely from late morning and into the afternoon. Wind: E 10-15. High: 53.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers. Wind: NE/N 5-15. Low: 46.

Thu: High: 65 Early AM sprinkles, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 47 Turning cloudy; spotty PM showers.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 40 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 41 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 40 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 70 Low: 45 Partly cloudy.

