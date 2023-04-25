More rain still to come, but not likely for northern Kansas

Heaviest still to come for the southwest
More rain still on the way to Kansas.
More rain still on the way to Kansas.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much needed rain continues for Kansas into the night and throughout the day on Wednesday, but it won’t be statewide. Best chances will be favored over southern Kansas throughout the morning and into the afternoon. We still expect to see some amounts over an inch for the southwest and parts of south central Kansas.

Temperatures will remain cooler than average for late April. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s where the clouds are thickest and rain is falling. Farther north away from the rain and clouds, highs should get back above 60. Winds will be coming out of the east or northeast throughout the day.

Rain continues for southern Kansas into Wednesday night before tapering off early Thursday in south central Kansas. It will probably end up being one of the warmest days of the week when much of the state gets back above 60. Some sunshine returns for Thursday afternoon too. Winds will be light.

As another system tracks through the region early Friday, a few showers may pop up, but amounts will be very light. In most cases, it will be well under .25″

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening showers, then cloudy after midnight. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with rain likely from late morning and into the afternoon. Wind: E 10-15. High: 53.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers. Wind: NE/N 5-15. Low: 46.

Thu: High: 65 Early AM sprinkles, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 47 Turning cloudy; spotty PM showers.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 40 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 41 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 40 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 70 Low: 45 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QT fire in Derby, Kansas
Child dead, woman critically injured after crash at Derby QT gas pump
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Two people in custody following high-speed chase through multiple counties Sunday
Amounts of 1-2" look likely for southwest and parts of south central Kansas.
Soaking rains for most, but not all
The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying two women accused of stealing...
Crime Stoppers of Wichita seek help identifiying shoplifters
One person is in critical condition following a motorcycle and vehicle crash.
One in critical condition following motorcycle crash

Latest News

Rainfall forecast today - Wednesday night
Have the umbrella handy... Soaking rains move in today
Amounts of 1-2" look likely for southwest and parts of south central Kansas.
Soaking rains for most, but not all
what's next
Get set to get wet
Forecast rainfall Monday through Wednesday.
Rain chance Monday through Wednesday