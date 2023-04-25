Salina to Host Annual Electronic Waste Recycling Event

Apr. 25, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Salina is hosting its 15th annual E-waste Recycling Event in partnership with TechRemove, LLC at the Berkley Family Recreational Area on May 6th from 9:am to 1:pm.

This event is open to Saline County residents, businesses, and organizations, and will accept nearly any electronic device with a cord or battery.

By recycling electronic equipment, valuable resources such as aluminum, copper, gold, silver and ferrous metals are preserved, and toxic materials like mercury, lead, cadmium, and flame retardants are diverted from landfills.

Fees will be collected for some items, such as appliances containing Freon, CRT monitors, and TVs.

Participants should enter the event from Markley Road at the water tower and remain in their vehicles while staff members collect the e-waste.

For more information, contact the City of Salina’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility at (785) 826-6638 or hhw@salina.org.

