Trial begins for man accused in crash that killed pregnant woman

Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a crash in west Wichita. She did not survive, but doctors were able to deliver her baby at 33 weeks.(Brandon Russell)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused in a deadly crash that killed a pregnant woman.

The crash happened in July 2021 near Central and Ridge Road. Police said Javan Ervin was fleeing from the scene of a robbery when he crashed into three vehicles, killing 22-year-old Samantha Russell, who was 8 months pregnant.

Ervin is charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, in Russell’s death.

Doctors were able to deliver Russell’s son, Mac, who survived.

