Trial begins for man accused in crash that killed pregnant woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused in a deadly crash that killed a pregnant woman.

The crash happened in July 2021 near Central and Ridge Road. Police said Javan Ervin was fleeing from the scene of a robbery when he crashed into three vehicles, killing 22-year-old Samantha Russell, who was 8 months pregnant.

Ervin is charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, in Russell’s death.

Doctors were able to deliver Russell’s son, Mac, who survived.

