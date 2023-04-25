What the Tech? Facebook Settlement

What the Tech? Facebook Settlement
What the Tech? Facebook Settlement
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you have or had a Facebook account at any time in the past 16 years, you’re entitled to part of a $725 million dollar class action lawsuit settlement.

What the Tech? Facebook Settlement

This may sound like a late-night TV ad, but it isn’t. You don’t need a lawyer. All you need is to file a claim on a website.

Quick recap: Back in 2018, a quiz was being shared called “This is Your Digital Life”. Anyone who took the quiz shared their personal information with the British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

Even if you didn’t take the quiz but one of your Facebook friends did, the company scraped your information. Only, no one knew. Facebook (now Meta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress and the company was fined $5 billion for its role in the data harvesting scandal.

That landed Facebook in hot water for violating its users’ privacy. 87 million Facebook profiles were compromised. Now, the settlement is here. If you had a Facebook account anytime after 2007, you’re entitled to a portion of the $725 million dollar settlement.

You have to submit a claim by going to the website facebookuserprivacysettlement.com There are a few questions to answer.

If you deleted your Facebook account, you’re still eligible to be part of the class action lawsuit by entering the approximate date you joined, and when you deleted your account.

How much can you expect to receive? The amount depends on the number of claims. The more people who sign up, the less your amount will be. Lawyer and legal fees will also be deducted before the final amount is decided.

Facebook will pay out to PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, direct deposit or a pre-paid Mastercard.

The deadline to join the lawsuit is August 25th and the court has scheduled a final approval hearing for early September. If you don’t want to join the lawsuit, you don’t have to do anything.

Payments will take some time. Once the court approves the settlement at the September 7th hearing it will hear any appeals. Once appeals are heard the payouts will begin.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

QT fire in Derby, Kansas
Child dead, woman critically injured after crash at Derby QT gas pump
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Two people in custody following high-speed chase through multiple counties Sunday
Amounts of 1-2" look likely for southwest and parts of south central Kansas.
Soaking rains for most, but not all
One person is in critical condition following a motorcycle and vehicle crash.
One in critical condition following motorcycle crash
Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

What the Tech? Facebook Settlement
What the Tech? Facebook Settlement
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
GoFundMe established to help family of girl killed in crash at Derby QuikTrip
New Down Syndrome Barbie.
Mattel debuts Down Syndrome Barbie to combat stigma
Wichita police are continuing their search for 14-year-old Melanie Davidson who was reported...
Search continues for missing Wichita teen, 2 others found safe