Wichita church rebuilding as search for answers continues after February fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than two months after a fire extensively damaged a southwest Wichita church, its pastor is still looking for answers regarding how it happened.

Nu Heart-Nu Start Ministries, at 2000 West Jewell Street, is still rebuilding from the Feb. 6 fire.

“When you go inside the building, the smell is like something that triggers something in your heart, and it breaks your heart,” Nu Heart-Nu Start Senior Pastor Larcina Gilmore-Williams said.

Helping to keep her faith strong in the face of adversity, a Bible spared from fire damage serves as a strong symbol for Pastor Gilmore-Williams.

“Well, what it does is it lets you know that God’s word is going to stand, regardless of the situation,” she said.

Two months after the fire, work on reconstruction moves ahead while the cause remains unknown.

“All they know is that it was arson, but personally, I believe it was the children in the neighborhood. We’ve had this little group of guys that’s terrorized us since we’ve been here,” Gilmore-Williams said.

With his congregation nearby, Pastor Josue Jesus Hernandez said his doors are always open. Until the sanctuary for Nu Heart-Nu Start reopens, the congregation is combining with Hernandez’s church.

“It breaks your heart to see evil people because there are people with a maligned heart, but I praise God and trust His faithfulness. And we get along fine. It’s like family, honestly,” Pastor Hernandez said of welcoming Nu Heart-Nu Start members.

The ministry’s focus is on trying to get back to what it once was.

“We ha insurance, but they haven’t paid out because they have to get a report from fire investigators, but we have had to come out-of-pocket. We had to buy a new keyboard, new drums, new amps, new mic,” Gilmore-Williams said.

The senior pastor said surveillance video from the night of Feb. 6 has been turned over to police. Nu Heart-New Start members continue to pray for answers and hope to find a way to replace the rest of their equipment.

