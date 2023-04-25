Wichita police looking for three young runaways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are seeking help finding three young girls who ran away from a home in the 2000 block of Sierra Hills Court at around 10:30 Monday night.

The three children are 12-year-old Sharon Trout, 14-year-old Melanie Davidson and 16-year-old Siley Thomas.

Sharon is 5-feet with brown hair and brown eyes. Melanie is 5-foot-4 with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. Siley is 5-7 with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see the girls or know where they are, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com