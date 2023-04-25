Wichita police looking for three young runaways

Missing children in Wichita.
Missing children in Wichita.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are seeking help finding three young girls who ran away from a home in the 2000 block of Sierra Hills Court at around 10:30 Monday night.

The three children are 12-year-old Sharon Trout, 14-year-old Melanie Davidson and 16-year-old Siley Thomas.

Sharon is 5-feet with brown hair and brown eyes. Melanie is 5-foot-4 with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. Siley is 5-7 with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see the girls or know where they are, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

QT fire in Derby, Kansas
Child dead, woman critically injured after crash at Derby QT gas pump
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Two people in custody following high-speed chase through multiple counties Sunday
One person is in critical condition following a motorcycle and vehicle crash.
One in critical condition following motorcycle crash
Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
Amounts of 1-2" look likely for southwest and parts of south central Kansas.
Soaking rains for most, but not all

Latest News

New Down Syndrome Barbie.
Mattel debuts Down Syndrome Barbie to combat stigma
FILE
Gov. signs five bills into law to strengthen workforce, protect stalking victims
Almost a year later, the rebuilding of Andover continues.
Andover family who sheltered during tornado remember harrowing night
Almost a year later, the rebuilding of Andover continues.
Family remembers night of Andover tornado