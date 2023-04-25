Wichita State softball game vs. No 1. OU canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State softball team’s last chance to make a big push to host a regional won’t happen.

The Shockers’ game against No. 1 Oklahoma, scheduled for Tuesday night at Wilkins Stadium, was canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast.

Wichita State, ranked 21st, has a 40-8 record and could be in line to be one of 16 schools to host Round 1 of the postseason.

The Shockers have had two impact wins against another top 10 team, Oklahoma State, but had a chance for an even bigger win on Tuesday. They resume their American Athletic Conference schedule this weekend with a series at Tulsa. The regular season ends with a game at Kansas on May 3.

