Wichita State softball game vs. No 1. OU canceled

Wichita State Softball(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State softball team’s last chance to make a big push to host a regional won’t happen.

The Shockers’ game against No. 1 Oklahoma, scheduled for Tuesday night at Wilkins Stadium, was canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast.

Wichita State, ranked 21st, has a 40-8 record and could be in line to be one of 16 schools to host Round 1 of the postseason.

The Shockers have had two impact wins against another top 10 team, Oklahoma State, but had a chance for an even bigger win on Tuesday. They resume their American Athletic Conference schedule this weekend with a series at Tulsa. The regular season ends with a game at Kansas on May 3.

