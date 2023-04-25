Woman missing after traveling to Japan for a hiking trip, family says

Family members of a missing Connecticut woman have traveled to Japan to lead the search for her.
By Angelica Toruno
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STORRS, Conn. (News 12 Connecticut) – A Connecticut woman has been missing since March after taking a hiking trip in Japan.

The family of Patricia Wu-Murad is now in Japan, leading the search to find their loved one.

Wu-Murad has not been seen in two weeks. Her sister-in-law, Julie Murad-Caruso, said she’s an avid hiker who has gone on many hiking trips over the years.

Wu-Murad flew to Japan in early March to go on a pilgrimage along the Kumano Kodo Trail.

“This is her third pilgrimage and it’s not unusual for her to go by herself,” her sister-in-law said.

A few days passed since Wu-Murad’s husband, Kirk, heard from her at all, and he began to worry.

“Thursday night our time, which was Friday their time, that he was notified late on Thursday just before midnight that Pattie was missing,” Murad-Caruso said.

Wu-Murad was last seen on April 10 after leaving the Mandokoro Guesthouse.

“We don’t know for sure if she got on the trail, but we can only assume that she did,” Murad-Caruso said.

Wu-Murad’s husband hit the ground in Japan with additional family members to join efforts to find her.

“Between the three of them, they’re getting all the mountain view search and rescue team, the volunteers,” Murad-Caruso said.

The search isn’t coming up easy. A GoFundMe has been started to cover various expenses.

“We’re also paying for lodging. We’re paying for search and rescue dogs. We also are paying for helicopters, not to mention to get the family out there to search for her,” Murad-Caruso said.

The family said they’ve started using the hashtag “Help Find Pattie” on social media to draw more attention to her disappearance and the search to find her.

Copyright 2023 News 12 Connecticut via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

