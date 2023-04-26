Cardinals legend Adam Wainright makes rehab start at Riverfront Stadium

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright pitches on a rehab assignment against the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium on April 25, 2023
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After being sidelined with a groin injury just before his 18th MLB season, former World Series champion starting pitcher Adam Wainwright is completing his rehab assignments to make it back to the big league club. Tuesday night, Wainwright made a stop at Riverfront Stadium, slated as the starting pitcher the Wind Surge were set to face.

Wainwright, who was limited to a pitch count, threw 4.1 innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs on his final stat line. Wind Surge shortstop and Twins number one prospect Brooks Lee went 2-3 off of the MLB veteran with two doubles. The Wind Surge went on to post a seven-run 7th inning to blow Springfield out 12-3.

