Fake doctor treated thousands without medical license, prosecutors say

The suspect faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification. (KCAL, KCBS, LA COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles man has been accused of falsely claiming to be a doctor and practicing medicine on thousands of people, offering treatment for serious medical conditions including cancer, prosecutors said.

Stephan Gevorkian faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday. Available records did not list an attorney who could speak on the 44-year-old’s behalf.

Gevorkian owns and operates Pathways Medical in the North Hollywood neighborhood. The clinic conducts blood tests and offers treatment for conditions including cancer and viral infections, prosecutors said.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification,...
Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.(Source: LA County District Attorney, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

His arrest came after an undercover investigator received a consultation last November during which Gevorkian failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition, the DA’s statement said.

“Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Gevorkian was ordered to appear in court for a preliminary hearing May 24.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QT fire in Derby, Kansas
Child dead, woman critically injured after crash at Derby QT gas pump
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Two people in custody following high-speed chase through multiple counties Sunday
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
GoFundMe established to help family of girl killed in crash at Derby QuikTrip
The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying two women accused of stealing...
Crime Stoppers of Wichita seek help identifiying shoplifters
Amounts of 1-2" look likely for southwest and parts of south central Kansas.
Soaking rains for most, but not all

Latest News

Cardinals legend Adam Wainright makes rehab start at Riverfront Stadium
Cardinals legend Adam Wainright makes rehab start at Riverfront Stadium
The suspect faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification.
Man accused of impersonating doctor, treating thousands without license
tornado debris
SE Wichita family continues to persevere year after surviving tornado
tornado debris
SE Wichita family continues to persevere year after surviving tornado