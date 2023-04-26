“Finally getting something:” Much-needed rain finally falls in W. Kansas

HODGEMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a welcome, overdue sight in southwest Kansas: measurable rainfall.

“(I) was just driving around and the windshield got wet, and it’s ‘here we go., we’re finally getting something,” Hodgeman County Sheriff Jared Walker said.

Because of the rarity for moisture during the extended drought, not many in the Hodgeman County town of Jetmore had umbrellas as rain steadily fell Tuesday afternoon. Through Thursday morning, parts of southwest Kansas could see at least two inches of rain. This isn’t enough to break the drought, but, as Sheriff Walker said, “it’s a good start.”

“It relieves a lot because of how dry it’s been,” he said.

