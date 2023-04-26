Get ready for another round of rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for one more day of wet weather before we slowly dry-out tonight and stay that way tomorrow. Additional rainfall amounts will range from little to no rain along the I-70 corridor to an inch (or more) over southwest Kansas.

Clouds will keep temperatures on the cool side today with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A dry forecast with some sunshine on Thursday will allow temperatures to top-out in the lower to middle 60s, but those numbers keep us 5-10 degrees cooler than normal.

A fast-moving storm system on Friday will bring some wind, cooler temperatures, and rain chances back to the state. However, rainfall amounts will stay on the light side, generally less than a quarter of an inch.

Expect a dry and milder weekend with highs in the 60s to be followed by even warmer weather next week, AKA the first few days of May.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, rain likely after 10 am. Wind: E 10-15. High: 53.

Tonight: Cloudy with passing showers. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; partial clearing in the afternoon. Wind: N 5-10. High: 63.

Fri: Low: 47. High: 59. Mostly cloudy; afternoon showers.

Sat: Low: 40. High: 68. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 41. High: 67. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 40. High: 68. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 45. High: 70. Partly cloudy.

