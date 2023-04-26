Golf cart ordinance passes in Derby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An ordinance allowing golf carts to be driven on some city streets passed in the Derby City Council on Tuesday.

The ordinance allows golf carts to be driven if the speed limit is 30 mph or less, the driver has a valid driver’s license and the golf cart is registered as a special purpose vehicle with the police department, displays a valid registration and is insured.

While carts cannot be driven on streets where the speed limit is above 30, they can cross those streets at a crosswalk. Those provisions do not apply to golf carts being used for authorized duties on behalf of any government entity.

You can find additional information on the ordinance here.

