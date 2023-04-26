Hollywood Casino preparing for NFL Draft fans to take advantage of legalized gambling in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - NFL Draft fans will soon pack downtown Kansas City, Missouri but they have to make a trip to the Kansas side of the state line to place a sports bet during the NFL Draft weekend.

Employees at the at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway are gearing up for a busy weekend. “From downtown it’s about 20-25 minutes. Nice and easy straight down I-70,” Hollywood Casino Vice President of Marketing Tyrone Myrick said. “It’s a nice short drive. Uber, cab whatever you need to do to get over here. We are ready for you.”

Fan interested in sports gambling won’t be able to place a bet from the NFL Draft grounds because it has not been legalized in Missouri.

Those who are making the drive to Kansas are closely watching who will be selected for the first five draft picks and odds movements ahead of the draft. “Saw a lot of movement in the last five days about who is going to be in those first five picks,” Myrick said. “All the names are being tossed around but the question is who is going first?”

Other popular bets include top quarterback prospects. “The names everybody knows C.J. Stroud, Will Levis,” Myrick said. “Levis the quarterback from Kentucky has had a lot of movement over the last couple days.”

Myrick said fans are also placing bets on the Kansas City Chiefs. “What position the Chiefs are going to pick, not necessarily the player, but the position,” Myrick said. “Those have been the most popular bets over the last few days. We expect that to continue up until the first pick tomorrow.”

