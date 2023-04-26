Light rain showers will continue (for some) overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After seeing some of the best rain in nearly a year for southwest Kansas, chances will be ending late in the night, but farther east, spotty showers will continue. Amounts are expected to be rather light (generally under .25″) and will mainly be south of I-70.

Early Thursday, any leftover rain showers will be near Wichita, but wrapping up by 9 or 10am. Some afternoon sunshine returns to central and western Kansas, and highs will warm back into the 60s for much of the state. The wind will remain light.

Right on the heels of the early week system, another one comes in Thursday night and Friday with chances for widely scattered rain. It appears amounts will be light, well under .25″ for most of the state. Stronger north winds will kick in Friday afternoon across most, if not all of western Kansas. Temperatures will be a mix of 40s and 50s.

Much milder weather is headed back for the upcoming weekend with a return to sunshine and dry weather.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few AM showers, then cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: AM showers, then mainly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 47.

Fri: High: 58 Turning cloudy; scattered showers by afternoon.

Sat: High: 71 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 40 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 70 Low: 42 AM clouds, then mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

