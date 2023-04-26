Mistrial declared in case of pregnant woman killed in 2021 crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the case of Javan Ervin. Ervin is accused of causing a crash that killed 22-year-old Samantha Russell, who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Following opening statements on Tuesday, a juror admitted to reading media coverage of the case and telling other jurors about it. The judge held that juror in contempt of court. He is set for a first appearance on Friday.

Ervin is charged with first-degree murder in the case. Wichita police said he crashed into three cars while fleeing a robbery back in 2021. The crash killed Russell, who was 33 weeks pregnant at the time. Doctors were able to deliver Russell’s son, who survived.

Ervin’s new trial is set for June 5.

