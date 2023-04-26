‘Mr. Mixer’ reflects on past year since tornado destroyed Andover home

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - While used to repairing the small kitchen appliance of mixers, it’s another thing to rebuild a life ripped by a tornado. Zach Dinicola, owner of Mr. Mixer, saw most of what his family owned destroyed by last year’s EF-3 tornado that hit Andover.

“It’s been a wild ride. We had a two-week-old baby when the tornado happened,” Dinicola said.

He said he and his family were in a McDonald’s drive-thru as they watched to tornado twist toward their house.

“I stopped to get a snack and that’s what cost us that extra 15 minutes. Otherwise, we would have been pulling into the driveway at the same time the tornado hit,” Dinicola said.

The family’s home on the southern edge of Andover was considered totaled.

“The roof was partially ripped off, and I don’t know if anyone remembers, we had eight inches of rain or something in the next two days after the tornado,” Dinicola said.

The garage out of which he was running his business at the time, was spared.

“That was the day I got business insurance,” Dinicola said.

A lot has changed in the year since the tornado hit. Where the family lived is now a vacant lot.

Dinicola said there have been silver linings for his family with the outpouring of support and getting into a new home in Augusta.

“We’ve got into a place where we can do a little bit of homesteading. We have a little more land, so we have a garden and goats and chickens,” he said. “We’re just making a go of it and loving every minute.”

Dincola said after all that’s happened this past year, it’s a relief for him and his family to have the calm.

“It really has just in the last couple of weeks really started to set in that we’re really over the hill,” he sad. “Things have started to become easier. We’re at a point now where we can breathe.”

