Pastor in Andover reflects on 1991 tornado, hearing calling after last year’s storm

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday, April 26, marks 32 years since the devastating F-5 Andover tornado swept through, destroying much of the town and killing 17 people. That look-back 32 years comes three days ahead of the one-year mark since a tornado rated EF-3 on the updated scale extensively damaged homes and businesses.

Former Andover Baptist Church Pastor James Gillespie is among those who, since 1991, has seen Andover thrive in a fresh start from which the town’s grown into one of Wichita’s most popular suburbs. After a second tornado impacted the town last year, he said he knew he had a calling.

Gillespie said he was “just a kid” on April 26, 1991, and remembers coming through Andover and being taken aback by the fallen trees and devastation all around.

“And just [thinking], it’s amazing, that’s so much power,” he said.

As a man witnessing last year’s tornado, Gillespie said he heard a calling to make a difference and believes the rebuilding effort that’s followed has made the community closer.

“We said, ‘God, just use us, he said of Andover Baptist Church, from which he’s recently transitioned. And next thing you know, people are saying ‘can we use your parking lot, can we put a food truck here, can we bring supplies to help people with tarps?’ And overnight, God did a miracle and let us be the center of everything that was going on,” Gillespie said.

He said the church sustained minor damage.

“We had huge pieces of debris that darted right through our yard on all sides of our church. Any one of them could have went through our roof,” Gillespie said.

Despite the challenges Gillespie said nothing could stop the church from serving God and its community.

“We had some worship services outside. It was wonderful to provide a place where people are coming and working to have a place of worship or a place just to rest,” he said.

Gillespie touted the Andover community’s strength in its tornado response.

“I think there’s a comradery of, ‘hey, we made it through this, and I think Andover is going to come back stronger and better than ever,” he said.

While no longer the pastor at Andover Baptist Church, Gillespie remains active in the community, committed to helping people connect with funds to get back on their feet.

As rebuilding continues, the United Way of the Plains is still accepting donations with 100% of proceeds going to help tornado survivors. Those interested in donating can do so through www.unitedwayplains.org/disaster-relief-fund.

There are also still funds available for people affected by the tornado.

“If you or someone you know was affected by the tornado, we encourage you to call 2-1-1,” said Andover Mayor Ronnie Price. “There are still funds to be awarded to those affected, no matter how small of damage.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com