Seniors at Wichita memory care community make soap to raise awareness for Parkinson’s Disease

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Senior residents at Wichita’s Chisholm Place are making soap to raise awareness for Parkinson’s Disease. April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month.

Each soap the residents make costs $3 and all funds raised will be donated to Club Parkinson’s, in Wichita.

Chisholm Place said the cause also helps to show that a dementia diagnosis isn’t an obstacle its residents can’t overcome to make a difference. Chisholm Place said its fundraiser is a favorite among its residents, allowing them to give back while enjoying an activity with one another.

“Many of our residents have been lifelong volunteers and fund raisers,” said Erin Cernik, life engagement director for Chisholm Place. “Having dementia doesn’t diminish their desire to help others. It’s a joy for them to create and to make a difference.”

Those interested in purchasing any of the soap made by the seniors at Chisholm Place can do so by contacting Cernik at ecernik@anthemmemorycare.com.

