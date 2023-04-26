Sunflower Summer 2023

Sunflower Summer is returning - free museums and attractions for school kids.
Sunflower Summer is returning - free museums and attractions for school kids.(fair use)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Attention all Kansas students and parents! This summer is about to get a whole lot more exciting because dozens of museums and attractions across the state will be free to school kids and their parents. From towering dinosaurs and exotic wildlife to interactive science exhibits and historic landmarks, the list of places to explore is deep. Get ready to embark on many fun-filled adventures while learning about the world around you and this beautiful state, all at no cost to you, courtesy of the Kansas State Department of Education.

What is Sunflower Summer? It is a fun filled, free program by the Kansas State Department of Education so that Kansas families can enjoy museums, gardens, interactive exhibits, zoos, parks, farms and historical sites all for free during their summer vacation.

Any Kansas residents with kids enrolled in grades pre-K through 12 are eligible to participate. Each child gets one free ticket to each attraction.

There are over 100 places you can go!

To find out more go to this website.

This brochure also tells you everything you need to know in how to get started.

