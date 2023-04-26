Wednesday marks 32 years since ‘91 Andover tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday marks 32 years since an F-5 tornado tore through portions of Wichita and Andover.

The massive storm devastated Andover and killed 17 people.

Homes were uprooted and families were torn apart on April 26, 1991, changing the town of about 4,000 people forever.

Thirty-one years and three days later, another tornado would wreak havoc on Andover and southeastern Sedgwick County. While the tornado destroyed homes, a school and businesses, no serious injuries were reported.

