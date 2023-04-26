Where’s Shane? Empower Martial Arts

By Shane Konicki
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Women’s Fair is this weekend at Century II, and this morning we’re out at Empower Martial Arts to get a look at one of the demonstrations you can check out!

We’ll also give you all the info you need to know if you’re heading out this weekend!

You can find more information on the Women’s Fair at www.womensfair.com, and more info on Empower Martial Arts at wichitasbestmartialarts.com.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

QT fire in Derby, Kansas
Child dead, woman critically injured after crash at Derby QT gas pump
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
GoFundMe established to help family of girl killed in crash at Derby QuikTrip
Deadly shooting graphic
Wichita police identify man killed in late Monday shooting
The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying two women accused of stealing...
Crime Stoppers of Wichita seek help identifiying shoplifters
Wichita police are continuing their search for 14-year-old Melanie Davidson who was reported...
Search continues for missing Wichita teen, 2 others found safe

Latest News

Sedgwick County prosecutors charged Javan Ervin on Friday with first-degree murder and...
Mistrial declared in case of pregnant woman killed in 2021 crash
Shane continues his visit and learns some martial arts of his own.
Where's Shane? Empower Martial Arts 2
We're getting a look at one of the demonstrations you can check out!
Where's Shane? Empower Martial Arts 1
Golf cart in Derby, Kansas
Golf cart ordinance passes in Derby