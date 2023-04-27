An opportunity to be better: Optimistic approach guides Andover in rebuilding efforts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last April’s EF-3 tornado impacted nearly 200 families in Sedgwick and Butler counties, most of which were in the city of Andover.

“It was difficult to see the damage that was done but more importantly, the effect it had on our citizens,” Andover Mayor Ronnie Price said of the storm that destroyed dozens of homes in the city.

In the days and weeks following the tornado, Price went home to home and visited those impacted.

“Almost to a household, folks would say… they’d be sitting on their porch with their house gone, everything gone, and I’d look them in the eye and say, ‘it’s going to be alright,’ and they’d say, ‘nobody died,’” Price said.

That silver lining guides how Price looks at the road ahead.

Looking back one year ago from Saturday, April 29, the community’s come a long way in its recovery as across Andover, you see lives and homes rebuilt.

Price said about two-thirds of the city’s homes impacted have been repaired or rebuilt, others are waiting on inspections or insurance. The city has also worked to support those impacted with the Long-term Recovery Committee approving the distribution of donated funds.

“Our goal is to make sure everybody who wants to be back in Andover is made whole again,” Price said.

The city is also working on some of its own repairs, as the tornado tore through Central Park by Andover City Hall. There are new trees planted in the park where one of the big pieces that remains is rebuilding the lodge in Central Park.

Price continues to monitor the progress as work continues to build on a post-tornado opportunity.

“I’m not going to quit going house to house until I see people in the yards, smiling and playing,” he said.

To mark one year since the tornado, the City of Andover on Saturday is holding a prayer breakfast, starting at 9 a.m. at Central Park. Those impacted by the tornado or those that would like to donate to the continued recovery effort can reach out to the United Way of the Plains for assistance by calling 211.

