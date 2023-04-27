Bald Eagle injured in Chase Co. tornado on road to recovery

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Bald Eagle that was injured during a tornado in Strong City last week is rehabbing with the help of the Kansas Wildlife & Parks Game Wardens and Operation Wildlife.

The eagle was found during on April 22 cleanup efforts from one of the eight tornadoes that touched down in the Chase County area on April 19. The Game Wardens treated the eagle when it was taken to Operation Wildlife, a publicly funded wildlife rehabilitation facility in Linwood.

The eagle endured a three-hour surgery to repair a fractured ulna/radius of its right wing. Operation Wildlife says the eagle has more steps toward a complete recovery after an infection and substantial blood loss.

The organization is seeking donations to continue its care for the eagle.

