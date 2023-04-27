Bundle of Joy: Zoo’s bison herd grows by one following birth of calf

Beulah the Bison and her new calf.
Beulah the Bison and her new calf.(David Traylor Zoo)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visitors of the David Traylor Zoo can now meet its newest addition, a bison bull calf

The David Traylor Zoo in Emporia says that on Monday, April 24, Beulah the Bison gave birth to a bull calf with father Bill. The calf weighed in at 48 lbs.

Zoo officials said Beulah’s baby was born at 3:45 p.m. in a holding area next to the exhibit. He remains strong and healthy as Beulah takes good care of him.

The park said the calf is on view just north of the Bison Exhibit where he remains with Beulah until the pair is re-introduced to Bill.

The Zoo noted that the massive, thick-coated creatures were once the icons of the American Great Plains and were the largest land animals on the continent. Once there was an estimated 20 million roaming the plains, however, the last wild bison in Kansas was killed in 1886. Now, there are about 200,000 bison in American national parks, preserves, tribal lands, zoos and private herds.

In 1955, officials said bison were designated as the Kansas State Mammal. In 2016, they were also designated the National Mammal. They grow between 5 and 6 feet tall and can weigh over a ton. Their curved sharp horns can grow up to 2 feet long.

According to the Zoo, bison are herbivores and graze on the grasses of the plains, herbs, shrubs and twigs and will consume about 15 lbs in a day. They live an average of 15 to 20 years.

