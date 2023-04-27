Closure to busy bypass will impact traffic in SW Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Planned construction on a busy bypass in southwest Kansas will impact traffic starting on May 8.

For three to four weeks, the U.S. 400 bypass in Ford County will be closed from the Highway 50 junction to the Highway 56 junction. Signed detours will guide drivers on US. 50, 113 Road, U.S. 56 and U.S. 400.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said the work is part of the ongoing four-lane expansion project on Highway 400.

“Koss Construction of Topeka is the contractor on this $86 million project, which is expected to be completed by the spring of 2025, weather permitting,” KDOT said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com