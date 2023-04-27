Does It Work? Easyplant self-watering flower pot

Testing the Easyplant self-watering pot for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether it’s over-watering or not watering enough, form some, keeping a plant alive is difficult, seemingly no matter how hard they try. The makers of the Easyplant promise their product can give anyone a green thumb.

Does the self-watering flower pot work as advertised? To put it to the test, 12 News enlisted the help of the GROW Giesen Plant Shop in Wichita.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

QT fire in Derby, Kansas
Child dead, woman critically injured after crash at Derby QT gas pump
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
GoFundMe established to help family of girl killed in crash at Derby QuikTrip
The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying two women accused of stealing...
Crime Stoppers of Wichita seek help identifiying shoplifters
Deadly shooting graphic
Wichita police identify man killed in late Monday shooting
Wichita police are continuing their search for 14-year-old Melanie Davidson who was reported...
Search continues for missing Wichita teen, 2 others found safe

Latest News

Easyplant
Does It Work? Easyplant
Scott Rackley tornado footage
Seeing homes rebuilt helping to heal Andover neighborhood
Scott Rackley tornado footage
Seeing homes rebuilt helping to heal Andover neighborhood
Newman’s Steele posting numbers among nation’s top sluggers
Newman’s Steele posting numbers among nation’s top sluggers