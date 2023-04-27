Drying out today but more rain chances are on the way late tonight - Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says aside from a few showers this morning, we get a brief break from the rain today. However, lingering clouds will keep south central Kansas cooler than normal as highs struggle to reach the lower 60s.

A fast-moving storm system on Friday will bring a little wind, cooler temperatures, and rain chances back to the state. However, rainfall amounts will stay on the light side, generally between a quarter and half an inch.

Expect the rain to arrive in the Wichita area late tonight and last through Friday afternoon. While some rumbles of thunder are possible, severe weather is not expected.

After a dry and milder weekend with highs around 70 degrees, next week will be even warmer as temperatures climb well into the 70s, if not 80 degrees.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated showers early, otherwise cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 62.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy; few showers late. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and breezy; rain likely. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 56.

Sat: Low: 40. High: 71. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 42. High: 70. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 40. High: 68. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 42. High: 70. Partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 49. High: 76. Mostly sunny and warmer.

